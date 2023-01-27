Those who want to try the newest features of MIUI are here! MIUI 14 China Beta is a highly optimized version of MIUI. At the same time, many features are added to MIUI China Beta first. Xiaomi regularly releases MIUI 14 China Beta updates to its devices. Users usually check this when buying a Xiaomi smartphone. If the device they are going to buy does not have a clone in China, they do not prefer that model.

MIUI China Beta is available on a weekly basis. You have the possibility to install this private beta version on your smartphone. But some users do not know how to install MIUI 14 China Beta on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. In this article, we will tell you how to install MIUI 14 China Beta updates on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones.

What is MIUI 14 China Beta?

As we explained above, MIUI 14 China Beta is the most optimized MIUI version. If you want to have the best MIUI experience, you should use MIUI China Beta. The latest features are available in the first MIUI 14 China Beta. This MIUI version was normally split in 2. These were daily and weekly beta releases.

However, with the last statement, internal beta development was completely stopped on November 28, 2022. Weekly versions of MIUI will be released to users. The daily beta version will continue to be developed internally. But, it will not be available to users. We understand that people who enjoy using this version may be upset. Unfortunately, Xiaomi took such a decision

Don’t worry, weekly beta versions continue to be released. You will still be able to experience MIUI China Beta. If you are wondering about the expected features of MIUI 14, you can read our related article by clicking here. How can you install MIUI China Weekly Beta versions when they are released? Now let’s tell you about it.

How to Install MIUI 14 China Beta on your Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO device?

If you are wondering how to install MIUI 14 China Beta on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO models, you are at the right place. Everyone wants to install this special MIUI version, which is very curious, on their smartphones. For this, you need to have TWRP or OrangeFox custom recovery images available on your device. Then you need to download the MIUI China Beta version that is suitable for your mobile phone model. You can get MIUI China Beta versions from MIUI Downloader. First, let’s check which models have received the MIUI China Beta update. If you have one of the following devices, you can install MIUI China Beta.

Here are the models that support MIUI China Beta!

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX Fold

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Mi 11 Ultra / Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Mi 10S

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Mi Pad 5 Pro

Mi Pad 5

Redmi K50 / Pro

Redmi K50 Ultra / Xiaomi 12T Pro

Redmi K40S / POCO F4

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+ / Mi 11i / Mi 11X Pro

Redmi K40 / POCO F3 / Mi 11X

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT

Redmi Note 12 Pro / Pro+ / Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 11T Pro / Pro+ / POCO X4 GT / Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G / POCO X3 GT

After downloading the appropriate update for your device from MIUI Downloader, enter TWRP with the key combination (hold the volume up and power button). Flash the update file you downloaded as in the photo.

Finally, if you are switching from a different ROM to the MIUI China Beta, we need to format the device. You can learn how to format your device by checking the photo below.

After this process, restart your device and enjoy MIUI 14 China Beta. Now you will be the first to experience the new features of MIUI 14 without waiting for stable updates. What do you guys think about MIUI China Beta? Do not forget to share your thoughts in the comments. See you in our next article.