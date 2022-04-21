Most users will want Dolby Atmos on Android phones. Dolby is an American company specializing in audio noise reduction, audio encoding and compression. Dolby technologies are used by consumer electronics companies. Difference with Dolby Atmos is adding height channels, providing the most realistic sound experience in current surround sound systems.

Today’s smartphones comes with Dolby Atmos. This feature, which is usually on premium devices, isn’t available on some mid-range devices. So is there a way to install Dolby Atmos on Android devices? How to use Dolby Atmos on Android devices?

How to Install Dolby Atmos on Android devices?

There is a way to install Dolby Atmos on Android device. You will be able to install Dolby Atmos on your device with this Magisk module ported by Rei Ryuki from ZTE Axon 9 Pro. This Dolby Atmos is for all Android devices, module includes Dolby Atmos APK. If you are looking Dolby Atmos for Android 9, Android 10, Android 11 and Android 12, you are in right article. To access this feature, your device’s bootloader must have unlocked and Magisk installed. If you don’t know what Magisk is and how to install it, you can check out this article.

Requirements for Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Installation Steps

Download required modules above to your device. After that, open Magisk application. Select Audio Compatibility Patch module from module installation tab. Confirm the questions that appear by pressing the “volume up” button.

Then come back modules menu and select another module, Audio Compatibility Database. In the same way, install the Audio Modification Library module. When the process is finished, device will be ready for Dolby Atmos installation.

And it’s now ready to install Dolby Atmos. Select and install the Dolby Atmos module. Restart your device when the process is finished, and that’s it! Now you can reach a more realistic sound quality with Dolby Atmos application.

How to use Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos application has an easy to use and simple interface. It is exactly the same as the Dolby Atmos application on other devices. There are 3 main modes and 1 user-dependent customizable mode. With its “Dynamic” mode, it offers an adaptive sound quality depending on the environment. “Movie” mode is ideal for your movies and TV shows, automatically adjusting bass and treble for clearer speech. “Music” mode is there to provide a more lively and realistic music experience. And “Custom” mode is has a large equalizer that user can decide. It’s up to the user to adjust the audio frequencies.

In addition, you can get a better quality sound experience with Bass Enchancer and clearer conversations with Dialogue Enchancer. Intelligent Equalizer, on the other hand, is there to automatically adjusting bass/treble according to the music you listen to, just select the tone you want.

Screenshots from Dolby Atmos

You have successfully completed Dolby Atmos installation. You will now have a more enhanced audio experience on your device. Thanks to its easy interface and advanced options, you now have clearer dialogues while watching movies, and more vivid bass and treble when listening to music. You can also use Viper4Android module with Dolby Atmos. Viper4Android is also a Dolby Atmos like module. It will be nice duo to enhance the sound experience of your device. You can check out this article for more information on this topic. Stay tuned for more.