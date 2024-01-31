How to unlock bootloader on Xiaomi HyperOS?

Xiaomi HyperOS was officially announced on October 26, 2023. During the announcement, Xiaomi announced that it will go to some restrictions. Some of these restrictions were that Bootloader unlocking would be prevented in Xiaomi HyperOS. Bootloader unlocking would not be allowed to every user, because this posed some security risks. Today, we will explain how to unlock the bootloader on Xiaomi HyperOS.

Xiaomi HyperOS Bootloader Lock Restriction

Xiaomi HyperOS is actually a renamed MIUI 15, as we mentioned earlier. The renaming of MIUI 15 shows that Xiaomi is taking a different view. This Bootloader lock restriction was probably decided back in September. Anyway, we have learned that this restriction is not too important. You only need to keep your Mi Account active for 30 days, after which you can continue unlocking the Bootloader as before. Xiaomi’s only aim is to increase the usage of the Xiaomi Community. But no one is required to use the forum.

Requirements for unlocking the bootloader

First, make sure your Mi Account has been active for more than 30 days.

Xiaomi Community App version 5.3.31 or above.

You can only unlock the bootloader of 3 devices per year with your account.

You can access the latest version of the Xiaomi Community app by clicking here. Assuming you have done these things, we will start explaining. Change your Mi Community region to Global.

Then click on “Unlock Bootloader”. If you are sure that your account has been active for more than 30 days, tap on “apply for unlocking”.

What you need to do now is very simple! You will be able to unlock your bootloader like before. With the new Xiaomi HyperOS, the bootloader unlock time has been reduced from 168 hours to 72 hours. After doing all the operations, it will be enough to wait 3 days. You can click here for more details.