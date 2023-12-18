Say goodbye to HyperOS global bootloader unlock

In a recent update from Xiaomi, the company has announced crucial changes to the bootloader unlocking rules for devices running the innovative Xiaomi HyperOS. As a Human-centric Operating System designed to seamlessly connect personal devices, cars, and smart home products into one intelligent ecosystem, Xiaomi HyperOS places an unparalleled emphasis on security. This update is aimed at ensuring a safe and stable experience for users within the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Security First

The Core of Xiaomi HyperOS The primary focus of Xiaomi HyperOS is security, and the bootloader unlocking permission will now be made available only to specific users after upgrading to Xiaomi HyperOS. This strategic decision is rooted in the recognition that unlocking the bootloader can potentially compromise the security of devices running Xiaomi HyperOS, leading to the risk of data leakage.

These steps are very similar to the HyperOS China version. HyperOS China users were able to unlock the bootloader using restrictions in the same way. Global users will have the same problem.

Unlocking Rules: A Comprehensive Guide

To facilitate a smooth transition and ensure user awareness, Xiaomi has outlined the following bootloader unlocking rules

Regular Users

For regular users, it is highly recommended to leave the bootloader locked, which is the default state. This ensures a secure and stable environment for everyday device usage. There is nothing that affects normal users, as the bootloader lock will not be of any use to a normal user anyway. Their phones will be even more secure after this policy.

Enthusiasts and Developers

Enthusiasts who wish to customize their phones and are fully aware of the associated risks can apply for bootloader unlocking permission through the Xiaomi Community. The application portal will soon be accessible on the Xiaomi Community App, and rules for application will be available on the application page.

This process will be just like the old MIUI and now the Chinese HyperOS bootloader process. Users will write a description for the bootloader lock application on Xiaomi forum. In this description, they will explain in detail and logically why they want to unlock it. Then Xiaomi will put users through a quiz where you have to score over 90 points. In this quiz, information about MIUI, Xiaomi and HyperOS will be presented.

If Xiaomi does not like your answer, it will not unlock your bootloader. That’s why unlocking the bootloader will be very difficult now, we can say goodbye to the bootloader lock. Custom ROM users now seem to have a lot of difficulties.

MIUI Users

Users on previous operating systems, such as MIUI 14, still retain the ability to unlock the bootloader. However, it’s important to note that users leaving their devices unlocked will no longer receive Xiaomi HyperOS updates. To continue receiving updates, users are advised to get in touch with after-sales service for guidance.

Of course, you can become a bootloader-unlocked HyperOS user by installing the latest version package via fastboot.

Device Upgrade Sequence: Patience is Key

Xiaomi emphasizes that the device upgrade sequence to Xiaomi HyperOS is contingent on the comprehensive product development process. Users are kindly requested to bear with the company and patiently wait for the device upgrade. Xiaomi announced that the update will come to 8 devices in Q1 2024. However, Xiaomi loves surprises and can update more than 8 devices at any time.

As Xiaomi continues to evolve its operating system, these bootloader unlocking rules serve as a testament to the company’s dedication to user security and satisfaction within the ever-expanding Xiaomi ecosystem.

Source: Xiaomi Forum