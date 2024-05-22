HTech CEO disses Vivo, teases Honor Magic V2 lineup debut in India

HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is not impressed with Vivo’s plan to launch its new foldable phone in India. In line with this, the executive claimed that the “Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers’ expectations in reality,” ultimately suggesting that the lineup could debut in the market soon.

Vivo recently confirmed that India would soon welcome the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. First introduced in China, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired charging. With its success, the foldable is finally making an expansion by entering the Indian market.

However, Sheth doesn’t think the Vivo smartphone can match Honor’s creation. In a recent post on X, the CEO fired some shots at Vivo by sharing the India debut poster of the X Fold 3 Pro alongside its features. After directing the question “Confidence or naiveté?” at the Vivo phone, the executive expressed the belief that the Magic Series can better impress Indian consumers.

While Sheth didn’t directly reveal that the lineup will make an entrance in India, it is indicative of the brand’s plan to bring it into the said market.

If this speculation is true, Indian fans will soon be able to get their hands on the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR models, which offer the following features: