Confirmed: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is coming to India on June 6

After a long wait, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is finally making its way outside China. India will be the first country to welcome the model on June 6.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was first released in China. It introduced some powerful features to fans, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired charging. After its debut, several reports and leaks claimed the model could be sold globally.
Now, Vivo has confirmed the plan on X without specifying when the move will be. Thankfully, the details were divulged through the recently launched microsite for the model. The page doesn’t directly disclose the date, but upon reading the disclaimer section, it is underscored that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be announced by Vivo India on June 6 and sold via Flipkart.
It is unknown if there will be significant changes that will be made in the version of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro that will be introduced in India, but it can be recalled that the model was announced in China with the following details:
- The X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 750 GPU. It also has the Vivo V3 imaging chip.
- It measures 159.96×142.4×5.2mm when unfolded and only weighs 236 grams.
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available in 16GB/512GB (CNY 9,999) and 16GB/1TB (CNY 10,999) configurations.
- It supports both Nano and eSIM as a dual-SIM device.
- It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top.
- Vivo strengthened the device by applying an armor glass coating, and its display has an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) layer for added protection.
- Its 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display has a 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, an up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.
- The secondary 6.53-inch AMOLED display comes with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
- The main camera system of the Pro model is made of a 50MP main with OIS, 64MP telephoto with 3x zooming, and a 50MP ultra-wide unit. It also has 32MP selfie shooters both on its external and internal displays.
- It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, a USB Type-C, a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.
- X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.