Confirmed: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is coming to India on June 6

After a long wait, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is finally making its way outside China. India will be the first country to welcome the model on June 6.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was first released in China. It introduced some powerful features to fans, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired charging. After its debut, several reports and leaks claimed the model could be sold globally.

Now, Vivo has confirmed the plan on X without specifying when the move will be. Thankfully, the details were divulged through the recently launched microsite for the model. The page doesn’t directly disclose the date, but upon reading the disclaimer section, it is underscored that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be announced by Vivo India on June 6 and sold via Flipkart.

It is unknown if there will be significant changes that will be made in the version of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro that will be introduced in India, but it can be recalled that the model was announced in China with the following details: