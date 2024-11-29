Huawei hangs motorbike on Mate X6 to test durability, shows improved heat dissipation

To prove how tough its new Mate X6 foldable is, Huawei released a new video highlighting its strength and enhanced heat management system.

The Huawei Mate X6 debuted alongside the Huawei Mate 70 series. The new foldable comes in a slimmer body at 4.6mm. While this could be a concern for others, Huawei wants to demonstrate how efficient the phone is in handling scratches and force.

In the latest clip shared by the company, a 300kg motorbike is hung down the Huawei Mate X6’s panel. Interestingly, despite the weight of the swaying object, the foldable component remains intact.

The company also showed how the glass layer on the display of the Mate X6 can tolerate extreme scratches by using a blade on its surface. Huawei used a glass different from that of an unnamed competitor, and after the test, the Mate X6’s display glass layer came out scratch-free.

Ultimately, the Chinese giant revealed that the Huawei Mate X6 houses an upgraded cooling system, allowing the heat to dissipate efficiently across the entire body of the phone. The company revealed its liquid cooling-armed 3D VC system and graphite sheet and even used the latter to cut ice to prove how thermoconductive it is.

The Huawei Mate X6 is now available in China, but as expected, it could stay exclusive in the said market just like its predecessors. It is Black, Red, Blue, Gray, and White colors, with the first three featuring leather design. Configurations include 12GB/256GB (CN¥12999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥13999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥14999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥15999).

Via