These are the latest Huawei and Honor devices receiving the stable HarmonyOS 4.2 update

Huawei is now rolling out the stable HarmonyOS 4.2 to more devices.

The Chinese smartphone giant has been actively releasing the update to several of its devices for the past months. It started offering the update to its latest models, with the Pura 70 series coming pre-installed with HarmonyOS 4.2. In April, the company released it to the Mate 60 series, Pocket 2, and Mate X5. A month later, it was received by the Huawei Pocket S, Huawei Mate Xs 2, and Huawei P50 Pocket. Then, last month, seven devices were added to the list: Huawei Nova 11 SE, Huawei Nova 10 SE, Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition, Huawei Nova 9 SE, Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro, Huawei Enjoy 60X, and Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro.

Now, the company is back by offering the 4.2.0.120 version of the stable HarmonyOS 4.2 update to more Huawei devices and Honor models. Here are they are:

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei Mate X2 4G

Huawei Mate X2 Collector’s Edition

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 4G

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei Nova 8

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor 30 Pro

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

Honor 30

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 2021

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G 10.8

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8

Huawei MatePad 10.8

The update is expected to enhance various sections of the system and bring some new features. Some of the things users could expect include improved security, better system performance, and some new user interface details. For more information about the improvements and features being offered by the stable HarmonyOS 4.2 update, click here.