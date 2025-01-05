Huawei to use Kirin 9020 SoC on Mate XT trifold successor

A tipster claimed that Huawei is now preparing its second trifold smartphone, which is reportedly equipped with a Kirin 9020 chip.

Huawei was the first brand to introduce a trifold smartphone model in the market through Huawei Mate XT. Several manufacturers are now working on their own trifold versions, but Huawei is reportedly already working on its second trifold.

That’s according to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. According to the account, the phone will feature a new Kirin 9020 processor. Other tipsters say the phone will have no other significant changes except for its newer chip. The phone is also reportedly armed with the brand’s Red Maple camera imaging technology.

If true, the next Huawei trifold smartphone could adopt almost the specs the current Huawei Mate XT is offering, such as:

298g weight

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

