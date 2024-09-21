Huawei Mate XT Ultimate reportedly launching globally

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate trifold smartphone is reportedly hitting the global markets.
The trifold model was first launched in China last week. The company then teased a possible global launch after posting a video on its global YouTube channel. Now, folks at GSMArena claim that the phone will indeed be offered internationally. This is a surprise since most Chinese brands usually make their high-end creations limited to the local market.
According to the outlet, fans can expect a price tag of over $3,000 for the global version of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. As for its details, there could be changes in the global variant, but it is still expected to borrow many details from its Chinese sibling, which offers:
- 298g weight
- 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations
- 10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution
- 6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF
- Selfie: 8MP
- 5600mAh battery
- 66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging
- Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2
- Black and Red color options
- Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication