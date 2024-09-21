Huawei Mate XT Ultimate reportedly launching globally

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate trifold smartphone is reportedly hitting the global markets.

The trifold model was first launched in China last week. The company then teased a possible global launch after posting a video on its global YouTube channel. Now, folks at GSMArena claim that the phone will indeed be offered internationally. This is a surprise since most Chinese brands usually make their high-end creations limited to the local market.

According to the outlet, fans can expect a price tag of over $3,000 for the global version of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. As for its details, there could be changes in the global variant, but it is still expected to borrow many details from its Chinese sibling, which offers: