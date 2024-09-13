Did Huawei just tease the global release of Mate XT trifold?

Huawei has posted the teaser video of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design on its YouTube global channel, which could be an indication of the brand’s plan to release it internationally.

The trifold comes with three configuration options: 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥19,999 ($2,800), CN¥21,999 ($3,100), and CN¥23,999 ($3,400), respectively. Yet, despite its high price tag, many Huawei fans remain interested in the phone, which unfortunately remains exclusive to China.

Interestingly, this seems to be changing soon, with Huawei posting a Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design video clip on its global channel on YouTube. The clip only shows the main features and details of the first trifold, but the fact that the company posted it on its global account suggests something big is coming.

This is intriguing since most Chinese brands have a habit of making some of the complex high-end creations limited in the local market. Of course, we still encourage everyone to take these speculations with a pinch of salt, but we’re hoping that it is indeed happening soon. After all, with more brands planning to jump into the trifold train, it could be a logical move for Huawei to introduce the Mate XT to global fans, too, while it is still enjoying the whole spotlight.

Sadly, as mentioned before, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is not cheap. Aside from its $2,800 starting price, its repair can also be expensive. According to the smartphone titan, the repair of the display will cost CN¥7,999 ($1,123), while its motherboard repair is priced at CN¥9,099 ($1,278).

Via