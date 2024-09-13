Huawei Mate XT trifold repairs can reach over $1K

The repair cost details of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design are now out, and as expected, they are not cheap.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is now available in China. It is the first trifold smartphone in the globe, which explains its high price tag. The trifold comes with three configuration options: 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥19,999 ($2,800), CN¥21,999 ($3,100), and CN¥23,999 ($3,400), respectively.

With such price tags, one would expect that the phone’s repair wouldn’t also be cheap, and Huawei has confirmed this. This week, the company published the trifold repair pricing list for the Huawei Mate XT.

As the first smartphone to use a trifold display, it is no surprise that its screen is one of the most expensive parts. According to the document shared by Huawei, the repair of the display will cost CN¥7,999 ($1,123). Thankfully, there are options for the company’s official refurbished screen for CN¥6,999, but note that they are limited. There’s also an option for display insurance plans (screen assembly and preferential screen replacement), so users can get protection for one year after the purchase of the phone. It costs CN¥3,499 and CN¥3,999.

Needless to say, the display is not the only one that is pricey. The motherboard repair also costs a lot at CN¥9,099 ($1,278). Here are the prices of their part repairs for the Huawei Mate XT trifold:

Battery: CN¥499 ($70)

Back Panel (with the camera island): CN¥1,379 ($193)

Back Panel (plain): CN¥399 ($56) each

Selfie Camera: CN¥379 ($53)

Main Camera: CN¥759 ($106)

Telephoto Camera: CN¥578 ($81)

Ultrawide Camera: CN¥269 ($37)

Via