Huawei Mate XT trifold now available for pre-order in two colors, configurations

Ahead of the official unveiling of the Huawei Mate XT, Huawei has started accepting pre-orders. The device is available in two colors and configurations.

The Huawei Mate XT trifold smartphone will be unveiled this Tuesday following a series of teases from the brand. In the latest material shared by the company through a listing on its website, the Mate XT could be seen sporting a red and black textured back. Its side frames are golden and so as its hinges that allow the Z-folding position.

The gold accents extend to the trifold phone’s camera island, which is octagonal. It houses the camera lenses and a vertical pill-shaped flash unit in the center.

According to the listing, the Huawei Mate XT is available in 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB configurations. Pre-orders are available until September 19, and the phone should start selling later. Earlier reports claimed that the phone could be priced at around $4000.

