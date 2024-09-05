New Huawei commercial reveals Mate XT trifold design

After earlier teases, Huawei finally has given the public its first official look at the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold.

The first trifold in the market will launch on September 10. Ahead of the date, the brand has shared a clip featuring the Mate XT to reveal its actual design.

The video shows the Mate XT in folded and unfolded states. The phone’s back is auburn red and made of leather. It also houses an octagonal camera island with lenses and a pill-shaped flash unit.

As expected and seen in earlier leaks, the Mate XT will remain thin despite being folded. As per rumors, it could only reach up to 5mm in thickness when unfolded.

Ultimately, the clip teases the video-shooting capabilities of the foldable, suggesting that it would be armed with a powerful set of camera lenses.

Here are the images of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold released by Huawei: