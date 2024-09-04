New leak shows alleged Huawei Mate XT trifold in thin folded form

New photos showing the purported Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold have been circulating online.

Huawei has finally confirmed the monicker of its upcoming trifold smartphone, which is called the Huawei Mate XT. The device will launch on September 10, but the company remains stingy about the details of the phone.

Despite this, recent leaks revealed the Mate XT in folded and unfolded states, and the latest one shows the phone’s thin side profile.

The image is reportedly from an e-commerce platform in China and is being sold as a pre-owned device. According to the listing, the unit offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage (more configurations are expected) and costs CN¥16,888, or around $2,371. As a second-hand device, this is still pricey. However, this is almost half of the rumored $4,000 actual price of the Mate XT, which is expected to be a highly premium device as the first trifold smartphone in the market.

The listing also includes the image of the phone. The unit echoes elements spotted in earlier leaks, including a protruding huge semi-rounded camera island in the back. The photo only shows the alleged Mate XT in a folded form, but it could confirm how thin one of the display’s sections is.

Despite the convincing details of the listing, we suggested taking the leak with a pinch of salt as the authenticity of the unit’s identity remains unknown. Thankfully, we are just days away from the actual unveiling of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold, so the wait won’t be long.

