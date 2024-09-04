Huawei confirms trifold’s ‘Mate XT’ monicker, teases video-focused capabilities

Huawei has finally revealed the name of its trifold smartphone: the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. In a recent video teaser, the company also suggested that the handheld will have impressive video shooting capabilities, which could mean it will offer powerful camera system hardware.

The brand will unveil the first-ever trifold smartphone in the market on September 10. In a recent video shared by Huawei, it is confirmed that the phone will be called the Mate XT and will join the Ultimate Design lineup, which is not surprising since it is expected to be a high-end device.

The clip does not reveal the Mate XT’s design or specifications, but its video-shooting abilities are teased. If the speculations are true, this could mean that Huawei is trying to promote the Mate XT as an ideal tool for creators and video enthusiasts.

The news follows an earlier teaser material shared by Huawei, showing the Mate XT in a Z-folding position. This echoes earlier reports about the device having a dual-hinge mechanism that will allow it to fold both inward and outward.

