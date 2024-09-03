Huawei teases trifold smartphone debut on September 10

Huawei will officially show the public its long-awaited trifold smartphone on September 10.

The company announced this week that it would hold a grand ceremony to unveil its new products. The announcement does not include the names of these new offerings, but the poster clearly hints at the brand’s rumored trifold phone.

The material shows a device in a Z-folding position, echoing rumors about the trifold smartphone’s dual-folding capability. The image also suggests that the phone will also have a flat design.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Huawei trifold smartphone, which is said to join the brand’s Mate lineup. In the leaks, the phone was spotted both unfolded and folded, with the latter surprising fans due to its thin profile.

According to leakers, the Huawei Mate trifold will be “expensive,” with a recent claim saying that it would cost CN¥29,000 (around $4000). Despite this, the price of such a phone is expected to drop soon once the trifold smartphone industry matures.

Despite the news, it is important to note that fans might still wait for quite some time before they get the Huawei trifold in their hands. Instead of an actual product unveiling for the phone, Huawei might only show a demo to showcase the prototype of the device.

Moreover, recent reports say that the company is still trying to reduce the cost of its prototype to achieve its trifold target market price. According to a leaker, the current prototype of the Huawei trifold smartphone costs CN¥35,000, which is much higher than the company’s price tag goal.

