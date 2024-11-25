Leaker: Huawei still has no compact 6.3″ device plans, to offer 6.7″ displays in 2025 instead

A reputable leaker revealed that Huawei still has no plans to offer compact devices with a 6.3″ display. According to the tipster, the Chinese giant is instead gearing toward the launch of two new series with 6.7″ displays.

After several huge brands like Apple and Google stopped offering mini models, companies in China started reintroducing compact devices, like Vivo’s X200 Pro Mini. According to reports, Oppo is also preparing a mini model that will join its Find X8 series next year.

Amid the growing interest of brands in mini phones, however, Digital Chat Station claimed that Huawei still has no entry for the compact segment “for the time being.”

The tipster noted that the brand’s upcoming two lineups instead come with 6.7″ screens. One includes the Huawei Mate 70 series, which 6.7″ flat 1.5K displays with thin bezels. The account also revealed that the Huawei Pura 80 series will follow in the same footsteps by featuring 6.76″ or 6.78″ quad-curved displays, which also have 1.5K resolutions and thin bezels.

The Huawei Mate 70 is set to debut this Tuesday in China. On its official website in China, the vanilla Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro models are available for pre-orders in Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple. They also have the same configurations of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB. Meanwhile, the Pro+ model is available in Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue. Its configurations, on the other hand, are limited to 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB options.

