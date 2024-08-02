Huawei Nova Flip is coming on August 5

Huawei has finally confirmed the launch date of the Nova Flip: August 5. The event will be live-streamed on Shanghai’s Bilibili platform.

The news follows Huawei’s announcement about the start of pre-orders for the model, requiring interested buyers for a CN¥100 deposit. According to the company, the model will be available in New Green, Cherry Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black options. As for its configurations, the phone comes with 12GB RAM, and there is an option for either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Several leaks had already revealed the phone’s designs prior to the unveiling. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the black variant will have a leather back, while the other three will have glass back panels. The tipster shared that the leather variant has 5.08mm folded and 6.88mm unfolded thickness measurements and weighs 195g, while the glass versions would weigh 199g and measure 15.12mm and 6.9mm when folded and unfolded, respectively.

Meanwhile, as per leaks, here are the things to expect from the Nova Flip:

HiSilicon Kirin 9 series 5G chip

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

6.94″ main LTPO OLED with a 2690x1136p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate

2.14″ 60Hz secondary display

Rear Camera: 50MP with a 1/1.56″ lens and an f/1.9 aperture + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

4000mAh battery

66W charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

AI capabilities

Stereo speaker

Two microphones

Fingerprint and Face Unlock support

