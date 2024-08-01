Check out these latest Huawei Nova Flip image leaks

After Huawei confirmed the existence of the Nova Flip, more leaks about the smartphone started to surface. The latest shows the actual unit in various colors, revealing its thickness, back designs, and materials.

Huawei revealed the Huawei Nova Flip smartphone days ago, showing it in a green teaser video. After this, more leaks showed the clamshell phone from various perspectives and in different colors. Now, a new handful of leaked images is available on Weibo again.

The leak shows the phone in New Green, Cherry Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black colors, with the first three showing a glass panel material for their back. The black variant, on the other hand, appears to have a leather back with Nova branding markings.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the leather variant has 5.08mm folded and 6.88mm unfolded thickness measurements and weighs 195g. For the glass version, the leaker revealed that it would weigh 199g and measure 15.12mm and 6.9mm when folded and unfolded, respectively.

Here are the images shared on Weibo: