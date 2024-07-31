Huawei Nova Flip appears in the wild in white color

Ahead of Huawei’s official announcement, the actual Nova Flip model has been spotted online sporting a white color.

The brand will announce the clamshell phone on August 6. Several key details about the phone were already leaked in earlier reports, and the company has already revealed its actual design. According to the most recent leak, the clamshell will be available in four colors: green, pink, black, and white. Now, the image of the last color has appeared in the wild through a leak, giving us a peek at the unit’s actual design.

The unit’s images show that despite being foldable, the Nova Flip will still appear to be the same size as a regular Nova smartphone. The rectangular camera island is placed in the upper section of the back, and it houses the 2.14″ 60Hz secondary display, camera lenses, and flash unit.

According to DCS in a separate post, the main camera unit will be a 50MP RYYB with a 1/1.56″ lens and an f/1.9 aperture. It will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide with a 2cm super macro. Moreover, DCS reiterated that there will be a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

As per the account in another leak, the foldable will come in leather and glass design options. The former is said to have 15.08mm folded and 6.88mm unfolded thickness measurements and a weight of 195g. For the glass version, the leaker revealed that it would weigh 199g and measure 15.12mm and 6.9mm when folded and unfolded, respectively.

The news follows an earlier claim from the leaker, saying that the phone will “reach 5K” (CN¥5000) in China, which translates to around $690. It is said to have a price tag that costs more than the previous Nova generation models but will be cheaper than the Huawei Pocket.

Here are more Huawei Nova Flip images shared by a leaker on Weibo:

