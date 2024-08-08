Check out these sick cases and bags for Huawei Nova Flip

The Huawei Nova Flip is finally here, along with some stunning phone cases and bags in different colors.

The smartphone giant launched the Huawei Nova Flip days ago, making it the first flip phone in the Nova Series. As usual, the company didn’t reveal the chip of the phone, but it appeared on Geekbench earlier when it was tested with a Kirin 8000 SoC and 12GB RAM.

It boasts a spacious 6.94″ internal FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED screen and 2.14″ secondary OLED, which are powered by a 4,400mAh battery and 66W wired charging. The phone comes in three storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which are priced at CN¥5288 ($744), CN¥5688 ($798), and CN¥6488 ($911), respectively.

The Nova Flip is available in New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black. Interestingly, the company has also released four leather cases complementing each color, each available for CN¥129. The cases boast a textured feel, made even more prominent by the Nova branding prints on them.

In addition, Huawei also offers mini-bags with a huge Nova design. These come in a variety of colors and finishes, including pink, green, and black, which are made of leather. There’s also a metallic silver option and a variant with a gray cloth cover. For convenience, all the bags include a long chain and are priced at CN¥499.

For more details, you can visit Huawei’s website here.