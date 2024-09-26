Huawei Pura 70 Ultra now has AI Image Expansion

Huawei has added the new AI Image Expansion capability to its Huawei Pura 70 Ulta model.

The new feature has arrived through HarmonyOS 4.2.0.176 update, which was introduced in August. At that time, it only covered the standard Huawei Pura 70. Now, Huawei Pura 70 Ultra users can also experience the AI capability.

As the name suggests, the AI Image Expansion feature allows users to expand a specific photo’s field of view. The AI does it by analyzing the image and filling in the missing parts to make the expanded image appear natural. It can be accessed in the Gallery app after the user has selected a photo. In the Edit icon, users can tap the AI Image Retouch option and then the Expand Image.

The update is currently limited to China, but global versions of the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra should also receive it soon. Users can also check their Settings app for the availability of update.

