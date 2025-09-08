Huawei Pura X 2 to arrive with downgraded specs, cheaper price tag

A fresh tip says that the Huawei Pura X successor will be cheaper, but will arrive with a downgraded set of specifications.

Huawei reportedly collected over 700,000 unit sales of the current Pura X model. The phone attracted the attention of the tech world with its unique 16:10 ratio. It has a 6.3″ main display and a 3.5″ external screen. When unfolded, it is used as a regular vertical flip phone, but its orientation changes when it is closed. In general, the Huawei Pura X measures 143.2mm x 91.7mm when unfolded and 91.7mm x 74.3mm when folded.

Despite its alleged sales, Huawei seems unimpressed with the numbers and hopes to increase them in the future. According to Digital Chat Station, the Chinese brand wants to boost the appeal of the Pura X 2 (tentative name) by making it cheaper. DCS noted that the Pura X 2 will keep its successor’s 6.3″ 16:10 widescreen, but will be “downgraded” in most of its sections.

To recall, the OG Huawei Pura X offers the following:

Kirin 9020

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.3″ main 120Hz LTPO OLED with 2500nits peak brightness

3.5″ external 120Hz LTPO OLED

50MP f/1.6 RYYB main camera with OIS + 40MP f/2.2 RYYB ultrawide + 8MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS + spectral image sensor

10MP selfie camera

4720mAh battery

66W wired and 40W wireless charging

HarmonyOS 5.0

Black, White, Silver, Pattern Green, and Pattern Red

