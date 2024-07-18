Huawei tri-fold launching in Sept. for CN¥20K to challenge iPhone 16; Exec confirms device existence

Huawei has confirmed that it is indeed working on a tri-fold device. In line with this, a report claims that the handheld could debut in September with a whopping CN¥20,000 price tag to challenge Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup.

News about the device started after a patent document detailing Huawei’s plan for the first tri-fold smartphone was discovered. The device is reportedly in the internal testing phase already, but a leak says that the Chinese company still has no mass production plans for it yet.

However, a report from the Chinese website Chinaz reiterated claims that the phone could launch within two months, specifically noting that it could happen in September.

The report also underscored the statement from Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), Huawei’s Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer BG, who essentially confirmed the existence of the phone. While hosting a live event, Yu admitted that creating a tri-fold device is a challenge. The executive shared that the tri-fold phone took five years of research and development, but the company would soon launch it. In line with this, Yu confirmed that the handheld employs a double hinge design and can fold inward and outward.

The report also echoes earlier claims about the phone’s expensive price tag. According to the outlet, it could cost around CN¥20,000 and rival the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series, which is also set to launch in September. Yet, the report echoes the earlier comment from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station that the price could drop in the future as the industry matures.