Huawei tri-fold smartphone passes 28μm test

Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone has reportedly passed the 28 micrometers (28μm).

A Huawei executive has already confirmed the existence of the company’s tri-folding display phone, and leaks suggest that the phone could be announced in September. According to Digital Chat Station, the company has already started scheduling the handheld’s production, further supporting the speculations that the phone is indeed debuting this year.

Now, a new development about the phone has been shared online. According to a report, the phone has passed the 28μm test, which means its display’s integrity remains the repeated folds. This echoes an earlier leak by Digital Chat Station, who claimed that the phone has a “very good” crease control. According to the tipster, the phone has a dual inward-outward hinge for its 10″ display, allowing it to fold in both ways.

The phone is expected to be priced at CN¥20 K to challenge the iPhone 16 and is reportedly an alternative to iPads and other foldable devices in the market. As per leaks, the “very expensive” device will be produced in small quantities initially, but its price could drop in the future once the tri-fold industry matures.

Via