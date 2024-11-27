HyperOS 2 global rollout starts with Xiaomi 14

The HyperOS 2 is now rolling out globally, and the vanilla Xiaomi 14 is one of the first models to receive it.

The news follows the release of the update in China. Later, the brand revealed the list of devices that would receive the update globally. According to the company, it would be divided into two batches. The first set of devices will receive the update this November, while the second one will have it next month.

Now, Xiaomi 14 users have started seeing the update on their units. Internation Xiaomi 14 versions should see the OS2.0.4.0.VNCMIXM update build on their devices, requiring a total of 6.3GB to install.

The operating system comes with several new system improvements and AI-powered capabilities, including AI-generated “movie-like” lock screen wallpapers, a new desktop layout, new effects, cross-device smart connectivity (including Cross-Device Camera 2.0 and the ability to cast the phone screen to TV picture-in-picture display), cross-ecological compatibility, AI features (AI Magic Painting, AI Voice Recognition, AI Writing, AI Translation, and AI Anti-Fraud), and more.

Here are more devices expected to soon receive the HyperOS 2 globally: