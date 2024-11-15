Xiaomi shares official HyperOS 2 global rollout timeline; First batch receives update this month

Good news! Xiaomi has just provided the official device list of the HyperOS 2 global rollout timeline. Even better, the first set of devices on the list will receive it this month!

The announcement follows the unveiling of the HyperOS 2 update in China. The brand initially only offered the update to its devices in its local market. According to an earlier leak, the update will happen mostly in the first half of 2025, but thankfully, this is not true.

As shared by Xiaomi, the HyperOS 2 global rollout will be divided into two batches. The first set of devices will receive the update this November, while the second one will have it next month. As expected, aside from smartphones, the update will also reach other Xiaomi devices, including tablets and wearables.

Here is the official list shared by Xiaomi:

Via