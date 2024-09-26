HyperOS shows Xiaomi could be testing Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 now in Redmi Turbo 4

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 has been spotted on HyperOS, which suggests that the company is now testing it. The Redmi Turbo 4 is one of the devices that could first house it.

Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this year. While the company is silent about this, it is certain that the giant will also introduce the “S” sibling of the chip: the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. According to reports, this SoC will debut next year.

Now, it seems Xiaomi has already secured a sample of the chip and is testing it, according to the discovery made by folks from Gizmochina.

According to the outlet, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is already on the HyperOS software, meaning Xiaomi is already testing it. The chip bears the SM8735 model number, and its appearance came just after the Redmi Turbo 4 was added to the IMEI database. This should be indicative that the Redmi Turbo 4 could be using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. This is not a surprise, though, as the Redmi Turbo 3 employed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

No other details about the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 are available as of the moment, but it is certain that it is a downgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and that it could work like the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

As for the Redmi Turbo 4, it is rumored to be launched as a rebranded Poco F7 globally. It is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025 and offer users a huge battery, a 1.5K straight display, and a plastic side frame.

