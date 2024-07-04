Here are iFixit’s prices for Google Pixel 8a parts

The parts needed for the DIY repair of the Google Pixel 8a are now available on iFixit.

The move is part of Google’s continuous plan to promote sustainability and repairability among its products, especially Pixel phones. Thanks to its partnership with iFixit, the company is able to provide the materials Pixel owners need for DIY repairs. The latest model to receive its own parts for repairs is the Pixel 8a, which launched two months ago.

On the iFixit website, several parts of the phone are already available. Here are their prices:

Display with tools: $110

Display: $103

Battery: $40

Back cover: $40

64Mp primary camera unit: $67

Ultrawide camera unit: $37

Needless to say, the parts are much cheaper than availing the repair service from Google. Nonetheless, as the company noted in the past, it is only suggested to people with technical knowledge of repairs.