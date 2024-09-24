IMEI shows Xiaomi is working on 2 trifolds set for 2025, 2026 release

Xiaomi is now preparing two trifold models, which will be released in early 2025 and 2026.

Huawei is the first brand to release a triple-folding smartphone model. However, the giant will soon face competition. Brands like Oppo and Tecno have already shared their design concepts for their phones, while Honor is said to be the second brand to offer a trifold. Xiaomi, despite being mum about the matter, was discovered already preparing its own creation through a leaked series of patent illustrations.

Interestingly, the company is not only preparing one trifold model. According to recent discoveries on the IMEI database, Xiaomi actually has two trifold smartphone projects right now.

The first model discovered and shared in past reports was the “zhuque” device. Aside from its trifold nature, the device is also said to impress by being the first buttonless model from the company. According to its IMEI listing, it is set to release in the first quarter (likely March) of next year in China. It is also revealed that the phone has two versions: 2503FVPB1C (with satellite communication feature) and 25031VP29C (no satellite communication feature).

A year after that, Xiaomi is said to release another trifold phone. The phone was spotted on IMEI bearing the 26013VP46C model number. Based on the model number’s elements, it will be announced in January 2026 (2601), while the “C” segment points to its Chinese market release.

Sadly, according to the current details, the phones will be exclusive to China. Despite this, we hope the company will surprise fans in the future by introducing its trifold creations to the global market.

