India Redmi 12 pricing leaks ahead of the launch, pricing of both 4G and 5G versions here.

While Redmi 12 5G’s India launch date is set for August 1, the price of the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G has already leaked on the web. Here’s the pricing information of both phones.

Redmi 12 4G / 5G pricing

According to the Abhishek Yadav‘s tweet, Redmi 12 4G will be available in two different variants with price tags of ₹10,999 and ₹12,999. However, specific details about the RAM and storage configurations for the Indian market were not disclosed.

Redmi 12 5G on the other hand will come in three variants with prices set at ₹13,999, ₹14,999, and ₹15,999 respectively. Again, the tweet did not mention the RAM and storage configurations for the 5G model in India.

Considering the leaked prices, it appears that India will have access to two new affordable phones. Comparing the two models, the Redmi 12 5G seems to be a superior option compared to the 4G version, offering higher performance overall. The 5G variant comes with UFS 2.2 storage, while the 4G model has eMMC storage. Redmi 12 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm) chipset, whereas the 4G model features MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset.

If the leaked prices are accurate, it is definitely worth paying extra ₹3,000 more for Redmi 12 5G since it offers more efficient chipset and faster storage unit. However, the accuracy of the leaked prices can only be confirmed once the official launch takes place, we will learn all together once the launch event is held.