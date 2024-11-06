Xiaomi India Upcoming Releases: Redmi A4 in Nov, Redmi Note 14 in Dec, Xiaomi 15 in March 2025

Xiaomi will soon introduce its latest device creations to India. Before 2024 ends, the brand should debut the Redmi A4 and the Redmi Note 14 series in the said market, while the Xiaomi 15 series will be launched in March next year.
The news came amid the preparations for the resignation of Xiaomi India’s Muralikrishnan B. According to a report from Businessworld India (via GSMArena), the executive will only hold his position until December 31. Before this, nonetheless, the executive will continuously lead the business in the country, including the debut of the Redmi A4 this month and the Redmi Note 14 in December.
To recall, the Redmi A4 was partially unveiled in October. According to the brand, the phone’s arrival in India is part of its “5G for Everyone” vision. It was revealed to house a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, making it the first model to offer it to Indian customers. It was reported that the Redmi A4 5G will fall under the ₹10K smartphone segment in India, with a source claiming that it could cost as low as ₹8,499 with all the launch offers applied.
The Redmi Note 14, meanwhile, debuted in China last September. This means that India will welcome two Note series this year since the Redmi Note 13 series also launched in 2024 in the country.
Ultimately, the Xiaomi 15 will be announced in India in March of next year. Both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in China, and their specifications are expected to be adopted by their Indian variants.
Here are the details of the said devices coming to India:
Redmi A4
- Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 6.7” HD+ 90Hz IPS display
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W charging
- Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0
Redmi Note 14 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
- 6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)
- 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 16MP
- 5110mAh battery
- 45W charging
- Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
- Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 5500mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP68
- Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors
Redmi Note 14 Pro +
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- 12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)
- 6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 20MP
- 6200mAh battery
- 90W charging
- IP68
- Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors
Xiaomi 15
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥4,500), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,800), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,000), 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,500), 16GB/1TB Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (CN¥5,999), and 16GB/512GB Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (CN¥4,999)
- 6.36” flat 120Hz OLED with 1200 x 2670px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning
- Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 32MP
- 5400mAh battery
- 90W wired + 50W wireless charging
- IP68 rating
- Wi-Fi 7 + NFC
- HyperOS 2.0
- White, Black, Green, and Purple colors + Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (20 colors), Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (with diamond), and Liquid Silver Edition
Xiaomi 15 Pro
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499)
- 6.73” micro-curved 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning
- Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 5x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide with AF
- Selfie Camera: 32MP
- 6100mAh battery
- 90W wired and 50W wireless charging
- IP68 rating
- Wi-Fi 7 + NFC
- HyperOS 2.0
- Gray, Green, and White colors + Liquid Silver Edition