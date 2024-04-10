India to welcome Motorola G64 5G soon

A new Motorola smartphone is coming to India soon, and a leaker shared that it would be the Moto G64 5G.

Motorola has recently teased a new smartphone in India. The brand didn’t share specific details about the phone, except the frontal image design of the unit, which seems to have side bezels and a flat display. In the poster, the company notes that it will #UnleashTheBeast, with the image suggesting that it would be a well-capable device for gaming.

Now, leaker Evan Blass has shared more information about the phone on X, saying it would be the Moto G64 5G. It should be the successor of the Moto G54, so based on the images shared by Blass, it is unsurprising that the two have huge physical design similarities. According to the leak, G64 will also borrow the rear camera layout of its predecessor, housing the two camera units and flash in it. The phone also gets a punch hole cutout for a selfie unit, a thick bottom bezel, and minimally curved edges in its back cover.

The model also recently appeared on Geekbench, revealing several details about it, including its Android 14 system, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip (based on the listing’s CPU info), and 12GB RAM (other configurations are expected). These things add to the details we already know about the Motorola G64 5G. According to earlier reports, aside from the ones mentioned before, the handheld will sport a 50MP rear camera with OIS, a 256GB storage option, and Blue and Green colorways.

In related news, aside from G64 5G, the brand is also expected to announce the Moto G64y 5G in India soon. According to recent discoveries, the phone will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and an Android 13 system.