Leak: India’s Vivo X200 series to be $180 more expensive vs. Chinese counterpart

Ahead of Vivo’s official announcement this Thursday, the pricing of the Vivo X200 series in India has leaked. Interestingly, the leak says that the lineup coming to India will be more expensive compared to its Chinese version.

The Vivo X200 lineup debuted in China back in October. After making its global debut in Malaysia, the brand will launch the vanilla X200 and X200 Pro in India today. Sadly, a leaker on X claims that there will be a huge price increase in the Indian version of the phones.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the X200 series will have a starting price of ₹65,999 (around $777) for the vanilla model’s 12GB/256GB configuration. To recall, the same configuration in China launched for CN¥4,299 (around $591). If this is true, the standard Vivo X200 coming in India will cost $186 more than its sibling in China.

As per the account, the vanilla X200 is also coming in a 16GB/512GB option for ₹71,999. Meanwhile, the X200 Pro seems to be coming in a single configuration of 16GB/512GB for ₹94,999.

Aside from different price tags, fans can expect that the Vivo X200 models debuting today will have some other differences from their Chinese counterparts, which could include the battery and charging departments. In other sections, nonetheless, the handhelds could offer the same details their Chinese versions have, such as:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Via