Vivo confirms X200, X200 Pro December 12 launch in India

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch date of its Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models in India.

The two models debuted in China in October. Now, the brand has started offering them in other markets. After Malaysia, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will arrive in India on December 12.

The material shows a gray color option for the Vivo X200 Pro, meaning this color will be offered in the Indian market. Hopefully, other colors will also be included. However, and sadly, it seems the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will remain exclusive to China.

Here are the details fans can expect from the X200 and X200 Pro debuting next week in India.

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro