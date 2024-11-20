Vivo X200 series makes first global debut in Malaysia

The Vivo X200 series has officially entered the global market with its launch in Malaysia.

The vanilla X200 and X200 Pro models are now available for pre-orders on Vivo’s official Malaysian website. Both only come in a single 16GB/512GB configuration. The standard model is available in Midnight Blue and Aurora Green and is priced at RM3,599. The X200 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Titanium Gray and Midnight Blue and can be purchased for RM4,699.

Here are the specifications of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in the global market:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

V2 Chip

16GB/512GB configuration

6.67” equal-depth quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and in-display optical fingerprint

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP wide + 50MP periscope

Selfie: 32MP

5800mAh battery

FlashCharge 90W

FuntouchOS 15

IP68/69 rating

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

V3+ Imaging Chip

16GB/512GB configuration

6.78” equal-depth quad-curved 120Hz (adaptive dynamic refresh rate) AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP wide + 200MP periscope

Selfie: 32MP

6000mAh battery

FlashCharge 90W wired and 30W wireless

FuntouchOS 15

IP68/69 rating

Via 1, 2