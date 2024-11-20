Vivo X200 series makes first global debut in Malaysia

The Vivo X200 series has officially entered the global market with its launch in Malaysia.
The vanilla X200 and X200 Pro models are now available for pre-orders on Vivo’s official Malaysian website. Both only come in a single 16GB/512GB configuration. The standard model is available in Midnight Blue and Aurora Green and is priced at RM3,599. The X200 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Titanium Gray and Midnight Blue and can be purchased for RM4,699.
Here are the specifications of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in the global market:
Vivo X200
- Dimensity 9400
- V2 Chip
- 16GB/512GB configuration
- 6.67” equal-depth quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and in-display optical fingerprint
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP wide + 50MP periscope
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5800mAh battery
- FlashCharge 90W
- FuntouchOS 15
- IP68/69 rating
Vivo X200 Pro
- Dimensity 9400
- V3+ Imaging Chip
- 16GB/512GB configuration
- 6.78” equal-depth quad-curved 120Hz (adaptive dynamic refresh rate) AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP wide + 200MP periscope
- Selfie: 32MP
- 6000mAh battery
- FlashCharge 90W wired and 30W wireless
- FuntouchOS 15
- IP68/69 rating