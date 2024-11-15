Vivo confirms X200 series debut on Nov. 19 in Malaysia

After a series of speculations and leaks, Vivo has finally provided the official launch date of its Vivo X200 series in its first global market, Malaysia.

The series is now available in China and will be distributed to various global markets. Malaysia, where it was first teased earlier this month, will be the first to welcome it. According to the brand, it will officially launch the series next Tuesday, November 19. After the said launch, pre-orders for the models will begin.

Speaking of the models, only the vanilla X200 and X200 Pro will debut in the said market. As shared in past reports, the X200 Pro Mini could remain exclusive for China.

The global versions of the X200 and X200 Pro are expected to adopt many of the details of their Chinese counterparts. To recall, they offer:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro