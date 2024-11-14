Vivo X200 series’ global listings reveal Dimensity 9400 SoC, single 16GB/512GB config, colors, more

The global versions of the Vivo X200 series models are now listed on Vivo Malaysia’s official website. The listings reveal several important features of smartphones, albeit many of them remain hidden.

After its local debut in China, the Vivo X200 series is now expected to debut in various global markets. The vanilla X200 and X200 Pro are reportedly coming to India in December, while Malaysia already has the models posted on Vivo’s official website.

According to the listings, the Vivo X200 models will be powered by a Dimensity 9400 chip and a single 16GB/512GB configuration. The phones’ colors are also included, with the standard model coming in Aurora Green and Midnight Black. The Pro variant, on the other hand, is available in Titanium Grey and Midnight Black.

Here are the other details posted on Vivo Malaysia’s website:

As mentioned above, the rest of the phone’s details remain unavailable, but they could be unveiled soon. Sadly, the X200 Pro Mini might remain exclusive to China as it has never been spotted in any global certification platforms.