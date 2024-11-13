Leak: Vivo X200, X200 Pro coming in India in December

An industry source claimed that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro would be announced in India next month.

Now that it is available in China, the Vivo X200 series is expected to debut in the global market soon. The brand started teasing the series in Malaysia a few days ago, and a recent leak revealed that it would be announced in an unnamed market on November 22.

Now, a new report claims that the X200 series will launched in India in December. As expected, it is suggested that only the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models will be announced in the market, although the possibility of X200 Pro Mini in the coming months is not being dismissed.

Moreover, it is believed that the Indian version of the two models will be highly similar to their Chinese counterparts, albeit there will still be some minor changes expected. With this, fans in India can expect the following details:

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (Satellite Version, CN¥6,799) configurations

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

