Vivo X200 series reportedly coming out of China on November 22

The Vivo X200 lineup is expected to hit global markets soon. According to a tipster, the series could arrive on November 22, but the specific market welcoming it remains unknown.

Vivo announced the X200 series in China last month, giving fans the vanilla Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, and Vivo X200 Pro. After rumors about its international debut, Vivo confirmed the matter by teasing the series in Malaysia. Aside from the said country, the series is also expected to be announced in India, with earlier reports claiming it could be in late November or early December.

Now, amid the absence of a specific global launch date for the series, leaker Paras Guglani on X shared that the Vivo X200 series will arrive on November 22. While the account did not name the market, it could either be India or Malaysia. As noted in the past, sadly, it seems Vivo will only offer the X200 and X200 Pro, leaving the X200 Pro Mini exclusive to China.

The global variants of the X200 and X200 Pro remain unknown, but they will likely adopt the same set of specifications their Chinese variant siblings are offering.

Vivo X200

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,299), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4,999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz LTPS AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5800mAh

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

Vivo X200 Pro