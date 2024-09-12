Infinix Zero 40 5G to launch on September 18 in India

India will welcome the Infinix Zero 40 5G to its market on September 18.

The 5G smartphone was first unveiled in Malaysia alongside its 4G sibling. The two variants share various similarities, including the same display, battery, and charging, but they still differ in some sections.

Now, a Flipkart material shows that the Infinix Zero 40 5G is set to launch in India next week. The phone has some AI features and could sell for around ₹33,000. It is expected to come with the same specs being offered by its global version, including: