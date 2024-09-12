Infinix Zero 40 5G to launch on September 18 in India

India will welcome the Infinix Zero 40 5G to its market on September 18.
The 5G smartphone was first unveiled in Malaysia alongside its 4G sibling. The two variants share various similarities, including the same display, battery, and charging, but they still differ in some sections.
Now, a Flipkart material shows that the Infinix Zero 40 5G is set to launch in India next week. The phone has some AI features and could sell for around ₹33,000. It is expected to come with the same specs being offered by its global version, including:
- 5G + Wi-Fi 6e
- MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB and 512GB storage
- 6.74″ curved FHD+ AMOLED with 1300 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint scanner
- Selfie: 50MP
- Rear Camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP depth sensor
- GoPro mode + 4K@60fps video recording
- XOS 14.5
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W wired, 20W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging
- Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black colors