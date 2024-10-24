Infinix Zero Flip enters Indian market with ₹50K launch price

The Infinix Zero Flip is now available in India. Interested buyers can take advantage of its special ₹49,999 launch price.
The news follows the official launch of the Infinix Zero Flip in India days ago. An earlier report noted that it would be in India’s ₹50K₹55K smartphone segment. The company has finally confirmed this by releasing the Infinix Zero Flip for ₹54,999. However, early birds can get a huge discount by using the brand’s special debut promo for the phone, reducing its price to ₹49,999.
The Infinix Zero Flip comes in a single 8GB/512GB configuration, but buyers can choose between its Blossom Glow and Rock Black colors on Flipkart.
Here are more details about the first foldable of Infinix:
- 195g
- 16mm (folded)/ 7.6mm (unfolded)
- MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB storage
- 6.9″ foldable FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 1400 nits peak brightness
- 3.64″ external 120Hz AMOLED with 1056 x 1066px resolution and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 2
- Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 50MP
- 4720mAh battery
- 70W charging
- Android 14-based XOS 14.5
- Rock Black and Blossom Glow colors