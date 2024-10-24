Infinix Zero Flip enters Indian market with ₹50K launch price

The Infinix Zero Flip is now available in India. Interested buyers can take advantage of its special ₹49,999 launch price.

The news follows the official launch of the Infinix Zero Flip in India days ago. An earlier report noted that it would be in India’s ₹50K₹55K smartphone segment. The company has finally confirmed this by releasing the Infinix Zero Flip for ₹54,999. However, early birds can get a huge discount by using the brand’s special debut promo for the phone, reducing its price to ₹49,999.

The Infinix Zero Flip comes in a single 8GB/512GB configuration, but buyers can choose between its Blossom Glow and Rock Black colors on Flipkart.

Here are more details about the first foldable of Infinix: