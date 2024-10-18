Infinix Zero Flip officially launches in India

The Infinix Zero Flip is finally in India with a special ₹49,999 launch price.
This news follows the brand’s earlier announcement about the Zero Flip’s arrival in the Indian market. Now, Infinix has unveiled the flip phone in the country, giving fans the Blossom Glow and Rock Black color options. Its configuration, however, is only available in a single 8GB/256GB variant.
The Infinix Zero Flip will hit stores on October 24 for ₹49,999. However, it is important to note that this is only a special launch price since it is actually priced at ₹54,999. As reported in the past, the phone will be offered in India’s ₹50K – ₹55K smartphone segment.
Other details interested buyers can expect from the Infinix Zero Flip include:
- 195g
- 16mm (folded)/ 7.6mm (unfolded)
- MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage
- 6.9″ foldable FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 1400 nits peak brightness
- 3.64″ external 120Hz AMOLED with 1056 x 1066px resolution and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 2
- Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 50MP
- 4720mAh battery
- 70W charging
- Android 14-based XOS 14.5
- Rock Black and Blossom Glow colors