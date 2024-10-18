Infinix Zero Flip officially launches in India

The Infinix Zero Flip is finally in India with a special ₹49,999 launch price.

This news follows the brand’s earlier announcement about the Zero Flip’s arrival in the Indian market. Now, Infinix has unveiled the flip phone in the country, giving fans the Blossom Glow and Rock Black color options. Its configuration, however, is only available in a single 8GB/256GB variant.

The Infinix Zero Flip will hit stores on October 24 for ₹49,999. However, it is important to note that this is only a special launch price since it is actually priced at ₹54,999. As reported in the past, the phone will be offered in India’s ₹50K – ₹55K smartphone segment.

Other details interested buyers can expect from the Infinix Zero Flip include: