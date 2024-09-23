Infinix Zero Flip spec sheet leaks; Device reportedly costs ₹50K to ₹55K in India

Another major leak about the Infinix Zero Flip has arrived. In addition to its specifications, a claim says that the phone will be placed within the ₹50K to ₹55K smartphone segment in India.

The Infinix Zero Flip will be the brand’s first foldable phone. It is expected to debut globally, and Infinix has already started teasing fans about it.

Recently, the company shared an image of the phone focusing on its hinge. Later, a listing revealed more details of the phone, including its full design, which shows a spacious external display.

Now, another leak has arrived, showing the spec sheet of the Infinix Zero Flip. According to the leak, fans can expect the following from the upcoming flip phone:

170.35 x 73.4 x 7.64mm (unfolded) / 87.49 x 73.4 x 16.04mm (folded)

5G connectivity

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip

8GB RAM

512GB storage

Foldable 6.7″ 120Hz LTPO main AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2640px resolution

3.64” 120Hz cover AMOLED with 1056 x 1066px resolution

50MP main with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera with PDAF

4720 typical battery rating

Android 14-based XOS 14.5

Blossom Glow and Rock Black color options

Fingerprint scanner support

Aside from the specs, the leak says that the Infinix Zero Flip will have a price tag within the ₹50K to ₹55K range in India. These things, nonetheless, should still be taken with a pinch of salt, especially since some of the details oppose the earlier set of information shared in an earlier leak.

Stay tuned for more updates!

