Interesting and Useful Facts and Tips You Should Know About Slot Machines

Are you a fan of gambling games and if so, do you enjoy playing slot machines? These exciting and fun games are the most widely spread and the most played type of casino experience on the planet. No matter if you go to a grand casino on the Las Vegas Strip, a smaller establishment in your town, or if you regularly plan slots on the internet, they will always be the most numerous type of game. But why is that so, and more importantly, when did they become so popular? Who invented them and what are some of the important facts that every fan of slots needs to know?

Knowing the history and facts about things that interest you makes you a better fan. For a popular gambling game, it is important to know a thing or two as the knowledge can allow you to win more money and be a more successful gambler in the long run. In this guide about slots, we talk about the most useful and interesting facts and tips that every enthusiast should know. If you consider yourself a fan of online slots, stick with us as we explore the long and eventful history of the most popular type of luck-based game.

The Origin of Slots

The first slot machine was called the Liberty Bell. It was invented by Charles Fey who was a mechanic from San Francisco. This took place in 1895 when gambling was already hugely popular in the West. For years and decades up to that point, people had moved to the western regions in search of gold and gambling flourished. So Fey, a smart and capable mechanic and engineer at heart, developed a machine with three spinning reels each with fun symbols like horseshoes, diamonds, spades, and the famous Liberty Bell. You operated the machine by pulling a lever and when the reels aligned in a certain pattern there would be a payout in coins. It was an instant hit and the basis for future slot machines.

As the 20th century began, the early 1900s saw slots gaining huge popularity in bars, saloons, and other public spaces with a lot of foot traffic. They were used both as entertainment and as a type of gambling. This means nothing has changed in terms of approach because today people enjoy them despite their volatility and the fact that they do not pay nearly as much as players would like it. In any case, early machines used mechanical reels and winnings were not always coins that dropped right from them. Gambling laws were tightening during the 1900s and Fey’s machine as well as others were modified to comply with the new legality.

They Awarded Candy and Gum

The Great Depression of the 1930s saw slot machines become even more famous and widespread as they provided quick and easy gambling in rough times. People wanted and needed to escape the everyday struggle, and places that had slots were exactly that. However, states cracked down on gambling which led to machines being moved out and hidden in the so-called speakeasies, thus becoming illegal. This was also a time when new machines earned non-cash prizes like chewing gum, candy, and other prizes, thus bypassing the laws and restrictions. There were legal substitutes for cash prizes which were not allowed everywhere.

The 1960s Were a Turning Point

When the electronic slot machine was invented in 1963, things changed forever. The first fully electronic slot was the Money Honey, developed by Bally Manufacturing. It had an electronic system that determined outcomes and payouts, allowing higher jackpots and increased speed of play. This of course made it even more attractive to gamblers everywhere as more and more places with this new version started to pop up.

The First Video Slots Appeared in the 1970s

The 1970s and 1980s brought new tech when video slots appeared which had video screens instead of physical reels. When players saw the more complex graphics, animations, and bonus rounds, they never went back to the physical models. Random number generators (RNGs) made sure that fairness and unpredictability were in place, replacing mechanical gears and systems. This is also when the more infamous reputation of slots came into play as many became tough to win. When we do not think of old slots, we visualize these standard ones with video screens, forgetting all about the previous decades when mechanical varieties were everything gamblers had.

The ‘90s Brought the First Online Games

Towards the end of the millennium, during the 1990s, the first online slots began to emerge in the early days of more widespread internet. While they cannot be compared to what we have today, these digital solutions allowed people to play from home without ever seeing or touching a physical slot, which was unprecedented at the time. Casinos offered virtual versions of the slots they had and slowly but surely, the course was set for the modern iteration of the gambling industry we have now with Stake and other platforms.

They Have a Cool Old Nickname

Have you heard of the “One-Armed Bandit”? While it does seem like a name for an Old Wild West gunslinger with only one eye who is still a deadly shot, a prolific bank robber even. Well, in reality, it is anything but. The only connection would be the 19th century America setting, and perhaps that there is money involved. The nickname is actually how the original slot machines from the late years of the 19th century were known, which coincides with the end of the classic American Western setting.

The reason they were called that was because of how they looked and operated. The lever on the side was the “one-arm” and the machine was the “bandit” because it would tend to take away money from the players without giving them enough in payouts. It is an ingenious, and somewhat true, nickname that has stuck ever since. It goes perfectly well with the times and helps make connections between the importance of gambling culture back then and the general theme of cowboys and outlaws that is still prevalent in online slots.

How to Play in Vegas

It is very easy nowadays to play slot machines in Las Vegas. Arguably, it is the easiest thing in the world as it involves literally no prior planning. Simply pick one of the most popular casino resorts on the Strip, like the Bellagio, Caesar’s Palace, or the Venetian, and make your way to the casino floor. Once there, you will be met with literally hundreds, if not thousands of slot machines of various sorts, all shining bright lights and playing fun sounds.

Sit at the one you deem the most interesting and appealing and you will be ready. Feed it with your deposit, either cash or some other payment method if applicable and start pulling the lever! Some games may have a button instead of a lever, but the principle is the same. Sit back, order a drink, and relax while waiting for the reels to stop spinning and give you a nice payout. That is it, and while it can be similar in every single casino, make sure to tour a few of them just to see the differences and make your experience richer.

How to Play Slots and Win

One thing that slot players across the globe do wrong is expect the game they play to always give them a payout. That can never be the case with slot machines because, inherently, they are made for entertainment as much as they are gambling devices. There is no way to always play slots and win, but there are tactics that can prevent you from spending more than you can or should. This comes in the form of limitations, logic, and the right approach. Without these, every single slot machine session could end up being detrimental to your relationship with gambling.

First off, remember that most of the gameplay revolves around luck. When you spin the reel, you are not utilizing any tactic, strategy, or skill. The algorithm, artificial intelligence (AI), and the random number generator (RNG) dictate everything. It is random and cannot be beaten because there is nothing and nobody to beat. Therefore, introducing limits to your betting in terms of time and money spent on it is the only way to make your winnings mean more and your losses impact you less. Moreover, you will make sure that there is no chance of developing a gambling addiction or ending up in debt.

Volatility is a Part of It

Speaking of volatility, it is something inherent when slot machines are concerned. It is their identity and not something that can really be changed. Since they are entirely based on luck, all you can do is hope for the best. The return-to-player ratings and house edge percentages do not mean much to individual players and the number of spins they do per session because they are calculated on a huge amount of tries across all players within a certain period.

Therefore, unless you manage to find a slot that is close to paying out, it will be a while before you win money. Simply put, if they were not as volatile and if they did not pay as infrequently as they do, they would not be slots. This is why those who approach slots as entertainment and as a game apart from it also being a type of gambling tend to have the best time.

How to Play Online Slots

Playing online slots right now is even easier than going to your local casino and sitting behind the first one you come across. Thanks to modern gadgets and fast internet connections, you can play your favorite slots just about anywhere as long as you have funds in your online account and a stable internet connection. Be it from the comfort of your bed at home, while you are waiting in a queue to do some chore, or even during a boring lesson or meeting, you can play it on your smartphone anytime, any place.

Simply find your way to a top-tier online casino like Stake.com, register, deposit your initial amount of money, and start playing. It is very easy and you will instantly see dozens of fun slots to choose from. There are classic games without modern features and extra elements, but also novelty hybrids that combine elements and gameplay from other types of games. Whatever you may enjoy most, you will surely find it in no time.

Sweet Bonanza: One of the Most Popular Titles

Considering how many online slots there are right now, it can be difficult to find the right one for you to enjoy. Luckily, we have found it for you so all you need to do is start playing. It is called Sweet Bonanza and it utilizes the theme of candy. If you have a sugar rush and a sweet tooth, look no further than this slot. It will awaken your inner Willy Wonka and give you your very own candy kingdom to play in. The game has big multipliers, free spins, and big 6×5 grids where you can win in all ways. The RTP is 96.5%, the house edge is only 3.5%, and the max win is an incredible 21,100x your bet. They also have a cool new app you should try on your mobile device that makes the experience better and more optimal.

Sweet Bonanza is made and published by Pragmatic Play, an industry giant with many other iconic slots that are popular right now. Just register with an account and deposit some funds before starting your candy-filled journey. Game symbols that award the players include colorful fruit and candy shapes that range from 0.25x your bet for matching 8 of them, to 50x your bet for matching 12+ symbols. There is also the scatter symbol that adds 3x, 5x, or 100x more to the payout. It is a fun time that every serious fan of online slots should try.