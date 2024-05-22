Apple is slashing iPhone 15 prices in China, and it might be because of Huawei

Huawei is indeed making a comeback, and it is visible in the pressure it is putting on Apple. Recently, the iPhone maker decided to offer discounts on its iPhone 15 in China, signifying its poor sales in the market where local brands like Huawei are considered superstars.

Apple has recently started offering huge discounts on its iPhone 15 devices in China. For instance, there’s a CN¥2,300 (or around $318) discount for the 1TB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 model currently boasts a CN¥1,400 discount (around $193). One of the online retailers offering these discounts includes the Tmall, with the discount period ending on May 28.

While Apple has not provided clear explanations for the move, it cannot be denied that it is struggling to compete with other local smartphone brands in China. It includes Huawei, which is seen as one of its biggest rivals in China. This was proven in the launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 series launch, which sold 1.6 million units within just six weeks after its debut. Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. The success of the new Huawei series is further boosted by the rich sales of the Pro model, which constituted three-quarters of the total Mate 60 series units sold. According to a Jefferies analyst, Huawei outsold Apple through its Mate 60 Pro model.

Now, Huawei is back with another powerhouse lineup, the Huawei Pura 70 series. Despite the restrictions implemented by the US, the Chinese brand has also witnessed another success in Pura, which was warmly welcomed in its local market. As for Apple, this is bad news, especially since China contributed 18% of the company’s $90.75 billion revenue in its Q2 2024 earnings.