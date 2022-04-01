These iPads and iPhones will stop getting updates in this year

iPhone users who have been using the same phone for a long time are wondering when their iPhones will stop getting updates? As all things come to an end, Apple devices are not exempt from it either. Smartphones by time get outdated and dropped support by their producers and with that, certain Apple devices are most likely about to reach their final destinations. It is almost time to say goodbye to these models.

These iPads and iPhones will stop getting updates

Smartphone producers tend to stop updating their devices after a certain time as they get too old to support the newest updates, or get laggy on them. Even when these devices were to be fine with those newest updates, update policies come into play and prevent any further updates. Any smartphone producer in the market has this policy and it is not specific to Apple.

Below are the models that will likely to be dropped after iOS 16:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st-generation)

iPad Mini 4

iPad Pro (2015)

iPad Air 2

iPad (5th-generation)

Don’t buy these devices if you want to get updates. Because these iPads and iPhones will stop getting updates. Final verdict is likely to be made at the WWDC conference where Apple is expected to talk about its new OS updates and all the changes that come along. However, if the rumors considered true, there is a chance that Apple drops support for all devices with A9 chipset as the list above contains devices that have this chipset or an older one and they were all launched before 2016. And along with these devices getting dropped, iPhone 7 series are the next in line, expected to get EOL in 2024.