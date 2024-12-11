iQOO 13 hits the shelves in India, including offline stores

After the long wait, customers in India can now purchase the iQOO 13 both online and offline.

Vivo announced the iQOO 13 in India last week, following its local debut in China in October. The model’s Indian version has a smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart (6000mAh vs. 6150mAh), but most of the sections remain the same.

On a positive note, the iQOO 13 can also now be purchased offline. To recall, an earlier report revealed that iQOO would start offering its devices offline this month. This complements the company’s plan to open 10 flagship stores around the country soon.

Now, fans can get the iQOO 13 via offline retail stores, signaling the start of this move. On Amazon India, the iQOO 13 is now available in Legend White and Nardo Grey colors. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, which are priced at ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the iQOO 13 in India: