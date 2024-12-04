Vivo unveils iQOO 13 in India, promises offline sale options

The iQOO 13 is finally in India. In addition to the company’s current online channels, Vivo says the phone will also be offered offline stores.

A report days ago revealed Vivo’s plan to expand its iQOO’s reach in India by offering its devices through offline channels in addition to its current online platforms. This has become official this week with the arrival of the iQOO 13 in India.

According to the company, in addition to its official website and Amazon India, the iQOO 13 will also be sold through offline retail stores.

In India, the iQOO 13 is available in Legend White and Nardo Grey. Configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, which are priced at ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively. Interested buyers can take advantage of the current bank offers for the model to get a ₹3,000 price slash for both variants. Pre-orders are available until Thursday, and sales start on December 10.

