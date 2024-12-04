Vivo unveils iQOO 13 in India, promises offline sale options

The iQOO 13 is finally in India. In addition to the company’s current online channels, Vivo says the phone will also be offered offline stores.
A report days ago revealed Vivo’s plan to expand its iQOO’s reach in India by offering its devices through offline channels in addition to its current online platforms. This has become official this week with the arrival of the iQOO 13 in India.
According to the company, in addition to its official website and Amazon India, the iQOO 13 will also be sold through offline retail stores.
In India, the iQOO 13 is available in Legend White and Nardo Grey. Configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, which are priced at ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively. Interested buyers can take advantage of the current bank offers for the model to get a ₹3,000 price slash for both variants. Pre-orders are available until Thursday, and sales start on December 10.
Here are more details about the iQOO 13:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations
- 6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)
- Selfie Camera: 32MP
- 6150mAh battery
- 120W charging
- OriginOS 5
- IP69 rating
- Legend White and Nardo Grey